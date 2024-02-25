MQS Management LLC Invests $652,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

