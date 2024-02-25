MQS Management LLC Invests $769,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 673.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.09. 974,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,078. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.