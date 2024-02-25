Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.