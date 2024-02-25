Cadence Bank Invests $233,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,228,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $81.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

