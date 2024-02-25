15,201 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $109,796,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $47,744,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.