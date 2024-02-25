The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $391.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

