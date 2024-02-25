Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $197.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $206.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.46.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.