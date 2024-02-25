O Dell Group LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $737.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $690.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $742.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

