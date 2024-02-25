11,804 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $86.55. 5,810,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

