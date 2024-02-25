Kava Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $864.48 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00071364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

