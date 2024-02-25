O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,433 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $43,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 27,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,974 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,333,000 after acquiring an additional 211,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

