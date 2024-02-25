OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 504,924 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 128.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504,924 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.1% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.22% of Waste Management worth $137,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

WM opened at $208.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

