Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,112,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,856,000 after purchasing an additional 474,386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $190.11. 3,720,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,049. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.