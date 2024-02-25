iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 735.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,252 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,786. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.