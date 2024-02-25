iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 735.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,252 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,786. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.