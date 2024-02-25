Cadence Bank Buys New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $176.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

