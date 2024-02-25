Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 10,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. 7,504,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,170. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

