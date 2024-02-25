One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $338.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $341.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

