One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $252.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $252.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

