Cadence Bank Sells 4,323 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cadence Bank decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

T opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

