Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Raised by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

APH opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.28. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.