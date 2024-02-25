PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.73.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

