Operose Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Operose Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FI opened at $150.76 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

