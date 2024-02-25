Operose Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIG opened at $71.32 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

