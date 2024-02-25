ASD Price Reaches $0.0553 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and $2.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05754114 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,549,407.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

