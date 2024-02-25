Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.17 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.17 billion and approximately $31.06 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00004080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001489 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,406.51 or 0.99878085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.27 or 0.00214251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,238,910 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,215,826.912299 with 3,467,402,306.5677137 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09803086 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $30,650,920.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

