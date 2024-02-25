Mendel Money Management Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mendel Money Management raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

