Merlin Capital Inc Sells 175 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Merlin Capital Inc lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %

Accenture stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.83. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $377.97. The stock has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

