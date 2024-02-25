TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 24,350 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up about 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $102,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,853,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

RNR stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.45. 259,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.64. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $235.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

