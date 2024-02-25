Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.020-5.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.67-7.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

LAMR stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 963,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,809. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

