Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $622.09 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.29 billion and $622.09 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $10.51 or 0.00020469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00136606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.53709621 USD and is down -10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 938 active market(s) with $1,074,504,923.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

