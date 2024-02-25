Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $809.18 million and $30.22 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.78 or 0.05908722 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12024132 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $29,610,448.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

