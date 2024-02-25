Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 391,825 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,825 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.82% of Capri worth $233,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $128,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

