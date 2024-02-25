Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 27,500 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of AMETEK worth $69,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $7,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $179.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average is $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

