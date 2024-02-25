Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.