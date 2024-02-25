Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.