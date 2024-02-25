Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 0.8% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

