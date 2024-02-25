Mendel Money Management Acquires 136 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

