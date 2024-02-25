Mendel Money Management Has $689,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

LHX stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $216.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

