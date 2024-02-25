Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $5,150.60 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,854,154 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

