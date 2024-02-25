MQS Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after buying an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

CDNS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.53. 1,167,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

