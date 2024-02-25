Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,313 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.