Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,816,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $265,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.