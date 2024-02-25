Meritage Group LP Has $299,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,537,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,363. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

