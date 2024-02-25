Mendel Money Management Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 2.4% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.