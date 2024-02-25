Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.95% of Teradyne worth $145,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TER opened at $100.14 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

