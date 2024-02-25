Meritage Group LP Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 826,310 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,972,000. Autodesk comprises about 4.1% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.20. 821,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,345. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

