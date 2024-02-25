Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion. Select Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.88-2.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 1,562,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,676. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 121,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,111,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $402,124,000 after buying an additional 140,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

