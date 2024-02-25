Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.520-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.72 EPS.

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.60. 2,918,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,852. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

