MQS Management LLC Has $700,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 962,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 223,273 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 51.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,083,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,129 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Suncor Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SU traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,569. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

