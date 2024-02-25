Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $77.21.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

